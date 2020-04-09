Breaking News
ForgeRock Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Globally recognized technologist Eve Maler will draw on 20 years of digital identity and security experience to help shape the company’s next stage of growth and innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ForgeRock®, the leading provider in digital identity, today announced the appointment of Eve Maler as Chief Technology Officer. Maler joins ForgeRock’s senior leadership team to deliver deep insight into the technology trends that will impact the company’s business and enable innovation that helps its customers create great digital experiences.

“Eve brings exceptional leadership and vision to ForgeRock as we continue to help people to safely and simply access the connected world,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of ForgeRock. “She’s been at the table advancing industry standards such as SAML, XML and of course, User-Managed Access. Her deep expertise in identity, security and privacy is unmatched. I’m thrilled to have her take on this role.”

Maler previously served as VP of Innovation and Emerging Technology, joining ForgeRock in 2014. She will play a key role in investigating and prototyping innovative approaches to help customers solve their identity challenges. She will also continue to drive ForgeRock’s involvement with leading industry standards initiatives.

Prior to joining ForgeRock, Maler served at Sun Microsystems and as an analyst for Forrester Research. She is a globally recognized strategist, innovator and communicator on identity, security and privacy. She was the founding chair of the working group for the SAML identity federation standard and has provided expert advice to forums such as UK Open Banking and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.

“I am honored to contribute at ForgeRock as CTO,” said Maler. “The possibilities of the ForgeRock Identity Platform are endless in connecting everyone safely and simply. That really speaks to me, and I’m excited about further elevating ForgeRock’s mission and extending its identity industry leadership.”

ForgeRock also announced the appointment of Allan Foster as chief evangelist.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is privately held, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

