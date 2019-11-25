ForgeRock Expands Relationship with Amazon Web Services

Breaking News
Support for AWS Resources with AWS Session Tags Designed to Further Streamline User Access

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ForgeRock®, the leading provider in digital identity, today announced expanded support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make it even easier for companies to control access to AWS Resources. ForgeRock’s support for AWS Session Tags is designed to allow organizations to securely pass identity attributes from their ForgeRock Directory or other directory servers into AWS with even more ease – extending existing identity management processes across environments through federation.

The service includes AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM), a solution that allows users to manage access to AWS services and resources securely. Using AWS IAM, customers can create and manage AWS users and groups, and use permissions to allow and deny their access to AWS resources. With the multitude of cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployments, organizations need identity federation technology such as Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) and OpenID Connect for users (administrators, developers, and employees) to authenticate, sign on and become productive. This is the essence of the relationship between ForgeRock and AWS.

“We’re pleased to advance our relationship with AWS, leveraging the power of SAML and OpenID Connect, to deliver a secure end-to-end experience for administrators and developers,” said Ben Goodman, senior vice president of corporate development, ForgeRock. “With AWS Session Tags, AWS continues to deliver innovation to help organizations maximize investments in AWS IAM.”

The ForgeRock Identity Platform offers robust capabilities for virtually all identities – workforce, consumer, and things – fueled by intelligent identity orchestration with extensive adaptive and contextual authentication, comprehensive integration accelerators, rich security, privacy, and consent features. The platform is cloud- and DevOps-ready, allowing customers to automate cloud deployments and to deploy millions of identities within minutes on AWS, Google Cloud, OpenShift, and Microsoft Azure. ForgeRock further protects workloads also on bring-your-own-cloud, hybrid-cloud, and multi-cloud models, eliminating cloud vendor lock-in.

About ForgeRock
ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is privately held, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

