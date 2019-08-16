ForgeRock Named a Visionary in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management

Recognizes the Company for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ForgeRock®, the leading platform provider of digital identity management solutions, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management report, which was published on August 12, 2019.

The Gartner research evaluates 14 vendors and defines the Access Management market as “vendors providing solutions that use access control engines to provide centralized authentication, SSO, session management and authorization enforcement for target applications in multiple use cases (B2E, B2B and B2C).”

Peter Barker, chief product officer at ForgeRock, said, “ForgeRock helps global organizations deliver great digital experiences by modernizing their Identity and Access Management infrastructures and enabling customers to move to the cloud at the pace of their requirements. Customers recognize the tremendous innovation and power of the ForgeRock Identity Platform, as evidenced by our resounding success in new customer acquisition and retention.”

The ForgeRock Identity Platform offers comprehensive capabilities for all identities – workforce, consumer, and things – fueled by intelligent identity orchestration with extensive adaptive and contextual authentication, integration accelerators, and rich security, privacy, and consent features. The platform is cloud- and DevOps-ready, enabling customers to automate cloud deployments and to deploy millions of identities within minutes on any cloud, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, OpenShift and Microsoft Azure. ForgeRock easily protects workloads on any cloud including bring-your-own-cloud, hybrid-cloud, and multi-cloud models, eliminating cloud vendor lock-in.

ForgeRock continues its commitment to helping customers solve their most pressing identity requirements. Three recent proof points include: the first IAM vendor to achieve conformance with the OpenID Foundation’s FAPI (Financial-grade API) standard and deliver Open Banking Accelerators for the banking and payment ecosystem to jumpstart compliance with UK and related Open Banking standards; enhanced its Intelligent Authentication framework so customers can confidently implement Zero Trust and CARTA security strategies for authenticating users and continuously assuring authenticity after initial login; lastly, the company recently delivered its IoT Edge solution to enable consumer and industrial businesses to secure ecosystems at the edge (services, things, and people), to automatically onboard new devices, and to deliver rich offline experiences.

*Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Access Management” by Michael Kelley, Abhyuday Data, Henrique Teixeira. August 12, 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock® is the Digital Identity Management company transforming the way organizations build trust and interact securely with customers, employees, devices, and things. Organizations adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform™ as their digital identity system of record to monetize customer relationships, address stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy, etc.), and leverage the Internet-of-Things. ForgeRock serves hundreds of brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments such as Norway, New Zealand, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in Austin, London, Bristol, Grenoble, Munich, Paris, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Vancouver, Washington. ForgeRock is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Accel Partners, Foundation Capital, Meritech Capital and KKR. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

