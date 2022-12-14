New Integration Delivers 52% Cost Savings and 88% Time Savings in Computational Execution with GPU-accelerated Industry-Standard Tools

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Form Bio, the breakthrough computational life sciences platform, today announced the integration of the NVIDIA Clara Parabricks suite of genomic analysis tools with Form Bio’s genomic analysis workflows. The integrated solution, provided by Form Bio, enables scientists, bioinformaticians, and other life science professionals to execute genomic workflows with acceleration fueled by GPU parallelization and deep learning AI tools.

A recent comparison case demonstrates the high-performance combination of Form Bio’s workflow execution engine and Parabricks. Specifically, in bringing the two solutions together, Form Bio measured a 52% reduction in overall cost and an 88% reduction in time to execute whole genome sequence analysis when compared with open-source tools—demonstrating dramatic improvements in overall computational efficiency.

“While Form Bio provides a best-in-class computational platform for the scientific community, we knew that Parabricks’ GPU-optimized framework had the potential to reduce both the time and cost of analysis,” said Brandi Cantarel, Ph.D., director of bioinformatics for Form Bio. “We’re very pleased to see just how significant those time and cost savings can actually be in practice,” she added.

The integrated solution is provided by Form Bio, whose platform includes a full suite of computational capabilities such as data management, workflow execution, data visualization, and collaboration—all within one cohesive “operating system” for computational life sciences. The integrated solution is generally available to biotech and pharmaceutical companies as well as academic institutions.

“Now more than ever, finding the best ways to get the most out of finite resources is critical in both the business of science as well as in academic research,” said George Vacek, Global Head of Genomics Alliances at NVIDIA. “By collaborating with leading platforms like Form Bio to deliver dramatic computational time and cost savings, we empower scientists to efficiently accelerate their discoveries.”

NVIDIA Parabricks GPU-accelerated workflows provide researchers with faster turnaround times and lower costs for a wide range of genomic data analyses. The solution can be utilized on prem, in the cloud, or via partner apps and solutions such as Form Bio.

To read the full case report, click here.

To request a demo of the joint solution, click here.

For more information on Clara Parabricks, click here, or to download, click here.



About Form Bio

Form Bio is a new, cutting-edge research and discovery platform for individuals and enterprises in life sciences. With an accessible, comprehensive, and collaborative platform, Form Bio empowers scientists to efficiently and effectively harness the proliferation of data and computing power that has transformed the science of discovery. Form offers end-to-end integration of the discovery process with intuitive and easy-to-use software applications, combined with an open and adaptable collaborative environment. For more information on Form Bio, visit www.formbio.com

