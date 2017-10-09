Formativ Health Selected To Provide Management Services for The Pennsylvania Medical Society’s Care Centered Collaborative

New York, NY, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Formativ Health, which partners with health care organizations to transform the patient and provider experience, has entered into an agreement with The Care Centered Collaborative at The Pennsylvania Medical Society to provide management services for physicians across the state.

These services, which include revenue cycle management, high touch patient access, and administrative and operational support for physician practices, will create an enhanced and consistent patient experience throughout the care continuum while also improving financial performance.

Formed by PAMED earlier this year, The Care Centered Collaborative helps independent physicians gain greater efficiencies to build superior access to care and services for Pennsylvania’s patients including accurate insurance claims handling, care management services and health informatics technology.

“We are excited to partner with Formativ because as a physician focused organization, it understands our needs and is able to customize and bundle service offerings so that more Pennsylvania physicians can focus on caring for patients rather than managing the increasingly complex business of healthcare,” said Jaan Sidorov, MD, president and chief executive officer of The Care Centered Collaborative. “From patient registration to reimbursement, Formativ will help independent medical practices adhere to ever-changing regulations while preserving physician-led, team-based care and the doctor-patient relationship.”

“We are honored to be selected by The Care Centered Collaborative at The Pennsylvania Medical Society to support their mission of helping independent physicians across the state enhance the patient experience and improve the financial health of their practices,” said Dennis Dowling, Formativ CEO. “Our services are designed to support healthcare in the business of making people well and keeping them that way, from the first touch point through all aspects of the clinical and financial relationship.”

Physicians and county medical executives attending the upcoming PAMED House of Delegates & Annual Education conference on October 13-15th can visit the Care Centered Collaborative booth to learn more about the partnership.

Those attending the national Medical Group Management Association Conference in Anaheim, CA on October 8-11th can visit Formativ Health at booth 444 to learn more about their MSO offerings.

About The Care Centered Collaborative

The Collaborative was created in 2016 by the Pennsylvania Medical Society to better promote and enable collaboration among physician-led practices and networks. It offers strategic partnerships to help physicians more confidently participate in value-based healthcare models and contracts The Collaborative’s tools, resources and expertise allows physicians to achieve the highest levels of patient-centered outcomes. Current offerings include affordable MIPS Registry Reporting programs, Management Services, Population Health Analytics and Case Management programs.

About Formativ