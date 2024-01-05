A political action committee (PAC) led by a former aide to democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is calling on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

The leftist No Excuses PAC, led by Ocasio-Cortez’s former communications director Corbin Trent, published a new landing page and digital ad on their website, calling on Biden to exit the race.

The PAC cites the president’s trailing poll numbers against former President Trump in key battleground states, with the page lauding Biden as having “accomplished more in three years than most two term presidents.”

‘SHAMEFUL’: AOC BLASTS BIDEN ADMIN FOR BLOCKING UN GAZA CEASE-FIRE RESOLUTION

“But battleground state voters say they’ll vote for Trump if you’re the Democratic nominee,” the PAC writes. “It might not make sense. But it doesn’t have to.”

“The reality is that if you attempt to cling to power, your legacy will be Donald Trump’s final destruction of our democracy,” it continues. “If you step aside, however, you’ll be remembered as one of the greatest presidents in history.”

“Thank you, Joe… But now it’s time to go,” the message concludes, asking for $3 donations from webpage visitors.

Farther down on the page, the PAC — which previously pushed to end the filibuster — cited a New York Times/Siena College poll showing Biden trailing behind Trump in battleground states and said that if Biden “stepped aside this month and allowed a primary, many strong Democrats could show us what they’ve got.”

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE RESPONDS TO AOC: BIDEN HAS ‘DONE MORE THAN ANYBODY’ TO SECURE THE BORDER

“We have plenty of amazing leaders to choose from — including popular swing state governors Gretchen Whitmer, Josh Shapiro, and Tony Evers; high profile national leaders like Elizabeth Warren, Gavin Newsom, Cory Booker; and Ro Khanna; and rising stars like Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona,” the page reads.

“The Biden team is clinging to the long-time Democratic Party strategy of hoping their opponent will defeat himself. That is how we lost in 2016 (and in 2004, 2000, etc,…),” it continues.

“The stakes are too high this time to close our eyes and hope for the best. All of the most dangerous characters from the chaotic Trump presidency have made elaborate plans for taking a wrecking ball to the federal government and our entire justice system if they retake the White House. Billionaire donors have bankrolled conservative and extremist think tanks to host them while they plan.”

“There’s only one way to avoid this train wreck, and that is for Biden to step aside and allow a Democratic primary to take place. It’s not too late, in fact, there is plenty of time,” it continues.

The page concludes by saying “Biden has accomplished incredible things in his presidency” and “that will be his legacy — if he steps aside.”

“Otherwise, he will go down in history as the president whose selfishness allowed Trump to complete the destruction of American democracy,” it concludes. “That’s why it’s time to say, ‘Thanks Joe, but now it’s time to go.’”

The new website page comes as Biden works to stave off Trump in battleground states while also having the added competition in the form of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s campaign.

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden’s and Ocasio-Cortez’s campaigns, as well as No Excuses PAC, for comment.

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.