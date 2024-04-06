A former Army colonel who’s looking to flip a House seat from blue to red in North Carolina says her Democratic opponent, whom she accused of being a “career politician,” is “beholden” to President Biden and the Democratic policies that continue to wreak havoc on her district.
Laurie Buckhout is the GOP nominee running against Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., in the race to represent North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District in the House. She spoke to Fox N
