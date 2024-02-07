Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been convicted of one count of mortgage fraud, after testifying that she unintentionally made false statements on loan applications to buy two Florida vacation homes.
The Associated Press reported that the split verdict was announced Tuesday evening after jury members deliberated for most of the day, finding Mosby not guilty on a second mortgage fraud charge.
In November, Mosby was convicted of two counts of perjury by a f
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Former Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby found guilty of 1 count of mortgage fraud - February 6, 2024
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to why Rep. Blake Moore flipped from Yea to Nay on impeaching Mayorkas - February 6, 2024
- RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to step down after South Carolina primaries: report - February 6, 2024