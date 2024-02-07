Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been convicted of one count of mortgage fraud, after testifying that she unintentionally made false statements on loan applications to buy two Florida vacation homes.

The Associated Press reported that the split verdict was announced Tuesday evening after jury members deliberated for most of the day, finding Mosby not guilty on a second mortgage fraud charge.

In November, Mosby was convicted of two counts of perjury by a f

[Read Full story at source]