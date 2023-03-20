BARCELONA, Spain, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Ali Karami Ruiz as a Senior Managing Director within its Strategic Communications segment.

Mr. Karami Ruiz is an experienced strategist who most recently was Senior Director, Strategic Engagement and Communications and a Member of the Executive Committee at Business at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (“Business at OECD”). Based in Spain, he will be part of the firm’s expanding global Public Affairs practice within the Strategic Communications segment and will help grow its Multilateral Organisations offering, advising clients who aim to develop their understanding of and collaboration with multilateral organisations in relation with their business objectives.

In his role at Business at OECD, Mr. Karami Ruiz defended complex industry interests in strategic policy deliberations with government officials, including ministers from more than 50 countries. His multi-market experience covers industries such as pharmaceutical, food and beverage, technology, and consumer.

“Business is increasingly seeking to complement efforts at a national level by engaging with multilateral organisations. Increased national fragmentation, geopolitics and the importance for an international business of building consistent international partnerships is driving the need for our clients. It’s great to be able to build on our advanced government affairs platform with Ali’s arrival,” said Julia Harrison, Global Head of Public Affairs at FTI Consulting. “His track record and approach to innovation will further boost our capabilities and ensure we continue to have the best advice for our clients as the situation evolves.”

FTI Consulting’s Public Affairs practice within the Strategic Communications segment is the firm’s centre of excellence for policy communications, public affairs and government relations. The practice has a growing roster of clients seeking to engage with multilateral policy and politics that are being shaped by intergovernmental organisations such as the OECD, the UN and its specialised agencies like the World Health Organisation, the G20, the World Trade Organisation and the World Bank, amongst others.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Karami Ruiz said, “Governments and stakeholders turn to international organizations to address global issues and shape regulation across borders. Policy initiatives at multilateral levels impact business models and their bottom lines across all sectors. I am delighted to join FTI Consulting to establish a multilateral engagement offering that companies can leverage to safeguard and grow their reputation with international stakeholders. The firm has a unique mix of strategic counsel and public affairs expertise that will enable clients to secure long-term objectives and strengthen their foresight and response capacities to geopolitical challenges.”

