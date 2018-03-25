Former Catalan leader Puigdemont detained in Germany

BARCELONA/BERLIN (Reuters) – Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was detained on Sunday in Germany four months after he went into self-imposed exile from Spain, where he faces up to 25 years in prison for organizing an illegal referendum on secession last year.
