Avina Clean Hydrogen welcomes Mario Longhi, former CEO of U.S. Steel, to its strategic advisory board

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avina Clean Hydrogen, a leader in the green hydrogen and green fuels sector, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mario Longhi to its Advisory Board, joining Tom Linebarger, Warren East and Susan Dio, former CEOs of Cummins, Rolls-Royce and the President & Chairman of BP America respectively. With a distinguished career spanning over decades in the metallurgical and steel industry, Mr. Longhi brings a wealth of experience and invaluable expertise to guide and shape Avina’s strategic initiatives, particularly in the steel industry.

Mr. Longhi’s impressive track record includes his many executive leadership roles at Alcoa Inc and as CEO of Gerdau Ameristeel Corporation from 2006 to 2011, where he demonstrated visionary leadership and played a pivotal role in driving growth and innovation within the organization. Later, in September 2013, Mr. Longhi assumed the role of CEO at U.S. Steel, a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the U.S. and Central Europe. During his tenure, he positioned the company to meet the challenges of the rapidly evolving industry landscape and played a key role in promoting sustainable practices in a program known as The Carnegie Way. Mr. Longhi holds a degree in metallurgical engineering from the prestigious Instituto Mauá de Tecnologia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mario Longhi to our esteemed Advisory Board,” said Vishal Shah, Founder & CEO of Avina Clean Hydrogen. “His extensive experience and deep understanding of the metallurgical and steel industry, coupled with his passion for sustainability, align perfectly with Avina’s mission to lead the charge in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors. Mario’s valuable insights will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping our approach to integrating green hydrogen solutions across the energy landscape.”

As a highly respected leader in the industry, Mario Longhi has been a champion for sustainable practices and environmental responsibility. His vision for a cleaner and greener future closely aligns with Avina’s commitment to delivering advanced clean hydrogen technologies and solutions.

Mr. Longhi expressed his excitement about joining Avina’s Advisory Board, stating, “I am honored to be a part of Avina Clean Hydrogen’s journey. The transition to clean energy solutions is crucial in addressing global sustainability challenges, and I am happy to contribute my knowledge to Avina’s mission of accelerating the energy transition through green hydrogen.”

“Having Mario Longhi join Avina Clean Hydrogen’s Advisory Board is a momentous occasion for our organization,” remarked Steven Berkenfeld, Board Member of Avina. “Mario’s invaluable insights and unique perspectives in the steel sector will be of immense value to Avina’s continued growth and mission to drive the adoption of green hydrogen.”

With the addition of Mario Longhi to its Advisory Board, Avina Clean Hydrogen reaffirms its commitment to driving meaningful change in the energy landscape.

About Avina Clean Hydrogen

Avina is a leader in the green hydrogen and green fuels sector with the most advanced portfolio of clean hydrogen plants under development and access to proprietary technology solutions. Avina uses a technology enabled production approach to make distributed green hydrogen cheaper than grey hydrogen today. Avina’s team has unparalleled expertise in the green hydrogen sector and is developing proprietary solutions to integrate intermittent renewable power with commercially available hydrogen technologies. Avina has 1.5 GW of clean hydrogen plants planned or under development with some of the largest corporations in the world.

Media Contact

Nihal Kerim

nkerim@avinah2.com

862-406-3001