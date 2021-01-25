Breaking News
Former CIA Executive and Seasoned Industry CEO are Joining Concurrent Technologies Corporation Board of Directors

Gary C. Slack and Sean P. Roche Will Add Deep Expertise to CTC’s Board

The new Concurrent Technologies Corporation Board of Directors members are Sean P. Roche (left) and Gary C. Slack (right).

Johnstown, PA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two highly accomplished national leaders have joined the Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) Board of Directors.  

During its January 2021 meeting, the CTC Board of Directors elected Sean P. Roche and Gary C. Slack to fill vacancies left by the departure of Howard M. “Skip” Picking, III, and Mark E. Pasquerilla, whose terms had recently expired. 

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Roche and Mr. Slack, who bring impressive experience and very relevant expertise to the CTC family. Their contributions will complement our existing board members, who are successfully guiding CTC through today’s challenges and preparing us to lead the way in creating innovative technology to make the world safer and more productive,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We are grateful to all of our board members for their willingness to share their time and talents to help guide our company.”

  • Mr. Roche is a former Associate Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). He is a visionary enterprise-level change leader across the Intelligence Community (IC), the CIA, and the Department of Defense. He successfully developed and delivered next-generation capabilities that defied conventional thinking and displaced legacy. He has proven expertise creating strategy, shaping policy, and accelerating implementation for critical initiatives. He is a highly respected emissary for foreign partner leadership, Congressional members and senior White House officials. He is currently serving on the President-elect Joe Biden transition team for IC matters. 
  • Mr. Slack is currently Chief Executive Officer and President of XLA, a services and solutions provider to the national homeland, international, and defense sectors of the federal government. He has more than 35 years of experience in government contracting in professional services, information technology, electronics, platform production and other areas. He previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of QinetiQ North America and President of BAE Systems’ U.S. Combat Systems. He is also a member of the Board of Directors at CTC’s affiliate Enterprise Ventures Corporation.

The other CTC board members are:  The Honorable Jeffrey K. Harris, Board Chair; Dale M. Mosier, Board Vice Chair; Robert J. Eyer; E. Jeanne Gleason; Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Conway B. Jones, Jr.; Retired U.S. Army Major General Camille M. Nichols; Retired U.S. Air Force Major General John F. Phillips; Edward J. Sheehan, Jr.; and Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Joseph Yakovac. 

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

