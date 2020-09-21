Former Congressional Candidate Elizabeth Moro Provides Healing Approach to Redefining Political Discourse in New Memoir

In ‘The Civil Graces Project,’ Moro reflects on her 2018 campaign and rejects the notion that the U.S. is a divided country, instead encouraging Americans to use the nation’s diversity of ideas as a catalyst for much-needed change

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Author and former candidate for U.S. Congress Elizabeth Moro has published a personal memoir that chronicles her experiences on the campaign trail, dispels the notion that the U.S. is a country divided, and explores how political discourse can bring people together rather than tear them apart. In “The Civil Graces Project: The Pursuit for Common Ground,” Moro provides a compassionate approach to healing America’s dialogue that respects the country’s robust diversity of ideas and drills down to the root of the U.S.’s presently chaotic political climate.

Moro’s book begins with the individual and shows readers how making small changes in one’s life can lead to collective change for the world. “The Civil Graces Project” invites readers to have the courage to explore the things they have in common to heal and create a community – and by extension, a world – that is more inclusive and just.

With the U.S. at a transformative juncture in human history, “The Civil Graces Project” highlights how the old system is no longer serving Americans and emphasizes the importance of redefining the common ground so that the nation can rearticulate what is essential and develop a partnership model of society.

“We have seen in so many ways how our society is hurting,” Moro said. “When a nation is divided, it is much easier to overcome, but a united people are much harder to break, even if their ideas are diverse. If we are constantly told we are at odds, we begin to lose hope in one another. That is the real tragedy.”

Ultimately, “The Civil Graces Project” is not necessarily a book full of answers, but rather an exploration of the questions that can shift from the concept of “a country divided” to that of a country with many gifts and opportunities to redesign the future together.

“The Civil Graces Project: The Pursuit for Common Ground”

By Elizabeth Moro

ISBN: 978-1-9822-5061-4 (hardcover); 978-1-9822-5059-1 (softcover); 978-1-9822-5060-7 (e-book)

Available through Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon

About the author

Elizabeth Moro is an author, motivational speaker, and mentor who previously ran for U.S. Congress and spent much of her career as a real estate broker. Moro earned bachelor’s degrees in political science, women’s studies, and public policy from Western Michigan University and worked as a research/program assistant for the Fetzer Institute, where she researched what it means to be spiritually free. Passionate about leadership and public service, Moro long dreamed of becoming the first woman President of the U.S. After seeking election in 2018 to the U.S. House of Representatives to represent the 7th Congressional District of Pennsylvania, Moro was disheartened by the state of the nation’s political process and sought to redefine the common ground and dispel the myth that the U.S. is a divided country. She created the organization Little Barn of Big Ideas to get the community to the table to dialogue and develop the big ideas that can help change the world for the better. Her mission is to inspire, engage, and uplift the human spirit through her blog The Civil Graces Project. Moro and her husband, Vince, together have five children and own a small farm in Pennsylvania. To learn more, please visit www.civilgraces.com and www.elizabethmoro.com and connect with the author on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

