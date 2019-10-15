Former congressman subpoenaed over interactions with Giuliani: WSJ

A grand jury has issued a subpoena related to an investigation by federal prosecutors into President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, seeking documents from former U.S. Representative Pete Sessions about his dealings with the former New York mayor and associates, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
