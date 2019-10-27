Former Democratic U.S. congressman John Conyers dies at age 90: Detroit News

John Conyers, a liberal Democratic voice during more than half a century in the U.S. House of Representatives, whose reputation was sullied by sexual harassment accusations in 2017, died on Sunday at the age of 90, the Detroit News reported.
