Former Egyptian premier Ahmed Shafik meets lawyer in Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) – Former Egyptian premier Ahmed Shafik met with his lawyer at a Cairo hotel on Sunday, the lawyer said, after his family said it feared he had been “kidnapped” following his arrival from the UAE after announcing his intention to run for president of Egypt.
