Former Envestnet Executive Brandon Rembe Joins Juniper Square as Chief Solutions Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juniper Square, the leading provider of partnership enablement for the private funds industry, today announces Brandon Rembe has joined Juniper Square as Chief Solutions Officer to drive increased focus on customer solutions enabled by the company’s innovative platform. Since 2014, Juniper Square has provided GPs and their LPs with a universal system to connect and communicate seamlessly across every stage of an investment partnership.

“At Juniper Square, we are deeply committed to helping clients achieve their business goals, whether that’s through self-service software, administration services, or some combination of the two,” said Alex Robinson, CEO and co-founder of Juniper Square. “We’re thrilled that Brandon Rembe will bring even greater focus to our ability to deliver end-to-end business solutions through his leadership and nearly two decades of experience working with world’s leading investment advisers.”

As chief solutions officer, Brandon Rembe will drive product strategy, connect innovation efforts with customers, prospects, partners and industry groups, and architect end-to-end services workflow enabled by technology. Most recently, Rembe was the chief product officer for Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), leading product efforts across the company. He was one of the first team members and CTO of Tamarac, later acquired by Envestnet, and has managed product and operations teams across Tamarac, Yodelee and other Envestnet divisions.

“Because of its innovative platform for partnership enablement, its service oriented culture, and its track record of innovation, Juniper Square is uniquely positioned to transform how GPs incorporate technology into their operations and exchanges with LPs,” said Rembe. “I’m thrilled to be joining a team with the vision, scale and resources to make private markets more efficient and accessible by ensuring its clients can build thriving private partnerships.”

About Juniper Square 
Juniper Square is the leader in partnership enablement for the private funds industry, offering a universal system for GPs and their LPs to seamlessly connect and communicate across every stage of their partnerships. Juniper Square empowers investment managers to accelerate fundraising, scale operations efficiently, and improve investor satisfaction. More than 1,700 GPs rely on Juniper Square to manage more than 300,000 LPs in more than 24,000 private funds.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2312c66-ad02-48e6-8f05-58513a8b019d

