A former “good friend” and employee of district attorney Fani Willis testified Thursday that she has “no doubt” Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade had a “romantic” relationship starting in 2019, contradicting Willis’ statements in court.

Robin Yeartie, a former Fulton County DA employee and self-described “good friend” of Willis said Thursday she has “no doubt” Willis and Wade were in a romantic relationship starting i

[Read Full story at source]