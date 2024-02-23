An FBI informant accused of lying about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s alleged business dealings with a Ukrainian energy company will be transferred to California, where he will appear in court Monday.
Alexander Smirnov has been ordered transferred to California where he will appear before a judge on Monday at 9 a.m. local time.
Smirnov, 43, was released by a Nevada judge earlier this week.
A California judge ordered him arrested again on Thursda
