WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired the FBI’s former No. 2 official Andrew McCabe Friday, prompting McCabe to say he is being targeted because he is a crucial witness into whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct the Russia investigation.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Former FBI No. 2 McCabe fired; claims he is being targeted - March 16, 2018
- China’s parliament re-elects Xi Jinping as president - March 16, 2018
- Product exclusions from U.S. metals tariffs may take 90 days: document - March 16, 2018