Telecommunications and industry expert joins Truepic mission to enhance the transparency of digital content online across industry and government

San Diego, CA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Truepic, provider of secure content transparency infrastructure, has announced the addition of Tom Wheeler to its industry Board of Advisors. Wheeler joins alongside other industry expert advisors, including Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of The Chertoff Group and Former Secretary of Homeland Security, Michael Chertoff; UC Berkeley’s Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences and the School of Information Professor, Dr. Hany Farid; Founder of Germano Law and Professor and Distinguished Fellow at NYU’s Center for Cybersecurity, Judith Germano; and Author, Entrepreneur, and Speaker on Generative AI, Nina Schick. With vast experience in telecommunications, government, and technology, Wheeler will advise Truepic’s ongoing efforts to advance secure content transparency and establish a more authentic internet.

Tom Wheeler currently serves as a visiting fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution. A seasoned businessman, author, and former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from 2013 to 2017, Wheeler has over forty years of experience in the telecommunications sector, focusing on emerging networks and services.

“Tom Wheeler’s addition to our advisory board comes at a crucial time when both industry and government are seeking ways to ensure online authenticity and transparency,” said Jeffrey McGregor, CEO of Truepic. “His extensive knowledge of online communications and internet governance will be an invaluable asset to our team. I look forward to his insights as we continue our mission to enhance and secure the internet by promoting authenticity and transparency in digital content and setting industry standards for content provenance.”

“I am honored and excited to join the first-rate Truepic team. Trust is the baseline for both the internet and society. Truepic’s leadership in addressing the trust challenges with innovative solutions will help provide the stability and security essential for the 21st century,” said Former FCC Chairman, Businessman, and Author Tom Wheeler.

Prior to being appointed by the US President in 2009 as Chairman of the FCC, Tom Wheeler was the Managing Director at Core Capital Partners, focusing on investments in early-stage companies. He also holds the CEO position at The Shiloh Group, LLC, a company dedicated to strategy development and private investments in the telecommunications sector. Wheeler co-founded SmartBrief, a leading digital media publisher of targeted business news and information services. His career in telecommunications began with his involvement in the National Cable Television Association (NCTA) from 1976 to 1984, climbing to the role of President and CEO between 1979 and 1984. After his tenure at NCTA, he led various pioneering tech companies, including those introducing high-speed internet to homes and the first digital video satellite service. From 1992 to 2004, Wheeler was at the helm of the Cellular Telecommunications & Internet Association (CTIA) as its President and CEO.

Truepic provides authenticity infrastructure for the internet. The company’s transparency tools deliver verifiable information about the origin and editing history of digital content. Truepic is dedicated to advancing products and services that establish transparency in digital content, empowering viewers and users to identify authenticity and differentiate human from computer-generated. Recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, consumers, businesses, creators, and publishers trust Truepic’s technologies to make informed decisions. For more information, visit truepic.com.

