Former FINRA Regulator and Innovator Joins Oyster Consulting

July 16, 2020

Financial Services consulting firm expands Governance, Risk and Compliance team

Ed Wegener joins Oyster Consulting's Governance, Risk and Compliance team

RICHMOND, Va., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oyster Consulting announced today that Ed Wegener has joined the firm as a Managing Director with the Governance, Risk and Compliance team. Ed brings a deep knowledge of compliance, risk management and supervisory controls requirements and best practices for broker-dealers and alternative trading systems.  His vast experience as a regulatory leader will enhance the value Oyster brings to its clients as he joins a team of talented and widely respected consultants. His experience with technology optimization and risk mitigation, including areas such as cybersecurity and digital assets, will also add to Oyster’s ability to provide innovative and practical solutions to its clients.  

Prior to joining Oyster, Ed served as a Senior Vice President and Midwest Regional Director for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). While there, he led the Midwest Region’s risk assessment, examination and investigation programs. He was a member of the team that developed FINRA’s risk-based examination program and he developed and managed FINRA’s first Digital Asset and Cybersecurity examination programs.  

“I am so impressed with Ed’s deep knowledge and understanding of the capital markets and wealth management industry, as well as his rational and disciplined approach to problem solving.  It’s easy to see how he has earned such a stellar reputation with regulators and the broker-dealers he regulated,” said Buddy Doyle, Oyster Consulting CEO.

“Oyster has such a great reputation for providing high quality, tailored risk management and compliance solutions for their clients. I am very excited to be joining such an excellent team and am looking forward to drawing on my experience to assist Oyster’s clients in navigating their compliance challenges,” said Wegener.

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to financial services industry clients. Oyster gives clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions. Our seasoned industry leaders help companies plan, manage risk, meet compliance and optimize operations so they can focus on running and growing their business.

