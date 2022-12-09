Dixon, with over 42 years of automotive experience, including 20 years leading GM’s federal government fleet sales team, will oversee Mullen’s commercial vehicle sales opportunities across all vehicle procurement programs of the U.S. federal government

BREA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today the hiring of Ronald Dixon as General Manager of Government Sales with a focus on U.S. government vehicle procurement programs.

Dixon brings 42 years of automotive experience, including over 20 years leading General Motors’ Federal Government Fleet Sales Team. Leading all aspects of bidding, contract approvals and price negotiations, Dixon was responsible for selling over 500,000 units to the U.S. federal government over the course of his career.

“Bringing on a seasoned government sales expert like Ron aligns perfectly with Mullen’s 100% EV product portfolio and the federal government’s desire to significantly increase their fleets with electric vehicles,” said John Schwegman, Chief Commercial Officer of Mullen Automotive.

The Biden administration issued an executive order in 2021 focused on revitalizing the electric-vehicle (EV) program of the U.S. government, requiring the replacement of the government’s entire fleet of about 650,000 vehicles with American-made EVs. Currently today, approximately 1% of the federal fleet consists of EV vehicles. Dixon’s focus will be centered on establishing Mullen’s EV lineup within the overall federal fleet procurement process. Mullen’s lineup includes Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings.

“This was a strategic move on our part to bring Ron in and open the door to government fleet sales opportunities,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “His experience is a perfect match for us and our vision for commercial EV sales success.”

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (EVs) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen’s EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. The Mullen FIVE, the Company’s first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2025 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all Electric Last Mile Solutions’ (“ELMS”) assets including all IP and a 650,000 square foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

