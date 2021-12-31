Former Goldman Sachs Senior Investment Banker Joins the Freedom Board of Directors

Stamford, CT, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freedom Holdings, Inc. (“FHLD” or the “Company,” OTC: FHLD) is pleased to announce that on December 31, 2021, the company appointed Ms. Sachie McQueen to the Board of Directors.

Ms. McQueen is an acknowledged senior investment banker with over 10 years of global equity sales and research experience in top investment banks such as Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse. She has been rated Top 3 in Institutional Investors Magazine survey for five consecutive years from 2004-2009. In 2010, Ms.McQueen started working at Amazon.com, INC. headquarters in Seattle serving as a senior financial analyst providing financial analysis and oversight for Amazon’s financial operations.

Brian Kistler, CEO, Freedom Holdings stated, “In keeping with my determination of putting together a real powerhouse team I am please to have Sachie join Freedom’s Board. As we close out 2021 I am very much looking forward to see what 2022 holds for our company as we execute on the plan and launch the new and exciting technology to will bring the world of Carbon Credits to the masses.

Sachie McQueen stated, “I am very excited to join with the Freedom team as an independent Director. The positive impact of voluntary carbon markets to global climate action requires robust standards to ensure that the credits generated represent real and meaningful greenhouse gas reduction. I’m delighted to be a part of this exciting industry and I look forward to furthering the awarnessness, reliability and effectiveness of the voluntary carbon market with my fellow Board members.

ABOUT CARBON ZERO ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.:

Stamford Connecticut-based Carbon Zero Asset Management, Inc. intends to complete strategic M&A transactions to complement and enhance organic growth and has several potential M&A candidates in its pipeline. Through the roll-up of companies engaged in various aspects of Asset Based Block-Chain Tokens, COzero Asset Management, Inc. intends to develop a suite of asset-based products. For further information, see www.cozero.cc

About Freedom Holdings, Inc. (FHLD)

FHLD is a versatile holding company focused on acquiring and supporting cutting-edge financial services and technology companies. FHLD’s multi-discipline approach aims to build fintech platforms with the current focus on the clean energy sector, providing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) driven technologies and carbon credit solutions.

Press Release Contact:

Brian Kistler

Director

Freedom Holdings, Inc.

Bkistler1956@gmail.com