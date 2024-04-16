Former Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn was alleged by a witness to have crashed his vehicle into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser on Monday.
Alethea Shapiro wrote on X that she was traveling southbound in the left lane on Interstate 75 towards Miami when an aggressive driver in a black sports car began tailgating her.
“I accelerated ahead and moved to the right lane in front of a tractor trailer to let the car by,” Shapiro recounted. “[Five] minutes l
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Blue state Dem in hot water for racial slur sets new record in Senate primary - April 16, 2024
- Former GOP congressman crashes into Florida highway patrol vehicle in alleged road rage incident: report - April 16, 2024
- Trump says criminal trial is having a ‘reverse effect,’ as he campaigns at New York bodega, vows to save city - April 16, 2024