Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has been charged with lying to federal authorities about a foreign billionaire’s illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign, reviving a case that was derailed by an appellate court.

A federal jury convicted the Nebraska Republican in 2022, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Fortenberry’s conviction last year, ruling that the case should not have been tried in Los Angeles.

A grand jury in the nation’s capital indict

