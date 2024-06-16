EXCLUSIVE: CONCORD, N.H. — As she runs this year in one of the top gubernatorial elections in the country, former Sen. Kelly Ayotte is making clear she supports former President Trump’s bid to win back the White House.
“Under Joe Biden things cost more, we’re less safe. There’s no question that we are worse off than we were than when President Trump was in office,” Ayotte charged in a national interview with Fox News Digital. “I’m supporting Pre
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Former GOP senator who broke with Trump in 2016 reveals why she is backing him this time - June 16, 2024
- Insiders predict Rust Belt Republican, possible Trump VP pick, could flip Biden votes in key swing states - June 16, 2024
- Judge rules Missouri abortion ban did not aim to impose lawmakers’ religious views on others - June 16, 2024