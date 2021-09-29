Former Head of CERT-EU, Freddy Dezeure, Joins Noetic Cyber Advisory Board

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noetic Cyber, a leading cybersecurity asset management and controls platform provider, today announced that Freddy Dezeure, the founder and former Head of CERT-EU, has joined the Noetic Advisory Board. 

“We’re delighted to welcome Freddy to the Noetic Advisory Board,” said Paul Ayers, CEO and co-founder, Noetic. “His track record in cybersecurity, risk management and public policy is unrivaled in the industry. Not only from his time at CERT-EU but also from driving the EU MITRE ATT&CK user community and his experience in advising other cybersecurity start-ups. His expertise in all these areas will be invaluable to us as we continue to drive adoption of cybersecurity asset management.”

Mr. Dezeure founded and managed the EU Computer Emergency and Response Team (CERT-EU) for the EU institutions, agencies, and bodies from 2011 until 2017. Prior to that, He worked for the European Commission where he held a number of management positions in administrative, financial and operational areas, in particular in information technology. Presently, he is an Independent Management Consultant providing strategic advice in cybersecurity and cyber-risk management and acting as Board Member and Advisory Board Member in several high-tech companies. He is a highly respected keynote speaker and is very active in the cybersecurity community.

“The Noetic team is focused on solving an important problem,” Freddy Dezeure commented. “Companies need visibility into all of their assets to make good security decisions. The Noetic approach delivers the critical insights and response that security leaders are demanding to understand and reduce their cyber risk. I look forward to working with Paul and the team to help them grow and develop the business.”

Mr. Dezeure joins an already high-powered advisory board, including the well-respected cyber investor, Niloofar Razi Howe, the co-founder and CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), Jim Reavis, and Richard Horne, cybersecurity partner at PwC.

About Noetic Cyber
Noetic Cyber enables security teams to make faster, more accurate decisions to detect coverage gaps and reduce cyber risk. Noetic is a cloud-based Continuous Cyber Asset Management & Controls Platform that provides teams with unified visibility of all assets across the cloud and on-premises, delivering continuous, automated remediation to close coverage gaps and enforce security policy. Noetic improves security tool and control efficacy by breaking down existing silos and improving the entire security ecosystem. Founded in 2019, Noetic is based in Boston and London. For more information, visit www.noeticcyber.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

