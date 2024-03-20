Former business associates of Hunter Biden are expected to testify publicly on Capitol Hill Wednesday as congressional Republicans begin the next phase of the impeachment inquiry against President Biden.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is expected to open the hearing by explaining that throughout the impeachment inquiry, investigators have “found no credible evidence of the Bidens providing any work product” and has “identified no legitimate value or d
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Texas Republican introduces bill requiring CBP to screen migrants against federal terrorist watch list - March 20, 2024
- MAGA-endorsed Bernie Moreno set to square off against incumbent Sherrod Brown in critical Ohio Senate race - March 20, 2024
- Former Hunter Biden associates to testify publicly in next phase of impeachment inquiry - March 20, 2024