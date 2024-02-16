Former Illinois lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate William “Sam” McCann abruptly pleaded guilty on Thursday to nine felony counts of wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion, halting his federal corruption trial over misusing up to $550,000 in campaign contributions.
McCann, who cut off negotiations over a plea deal last fall when he dismissed his court-appointed attorneys, made the reversal on the third day of a bench trial before U.S. District Court Judge Colleen La
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Who is Nathan Wade? Trump prosecutor Fani Willis’ former lover at center of courtroom controversy - February 16, 2024
- Former Illinois senator halts federal trial after abruptly admitting to fraud and money laundering - February 16, 2024
- Georgia Senate approves property tax bill aiming to rein in rising rates - February 16, 2024