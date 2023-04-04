Industry leader David Bradford brings manufacturing and management expertise to C&C Manufacturing

OTTUMWA, Iowa, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C&C Manufacturing, a leading manufacturer of landfill compactors, car crushers, metal bailing and airport snow removal equipment with service and support worldwide, announced today the appointment of David Bradford as President and Chief Operating Officer. A seasoned executive, Bradford has more than 25 years’ experience in manufacturing and management at John Deere and most recently served as Operations Manager for Amazon’s fulfillment center in Bondurant, Iowa.

“C&C Manufacturing has grown over 125% last year with significant expansion in its core manufacturing business, its parts and service business, and it also opened a new certified refurbishing facility,” said Salvatore C. Calvino, Chairman of C&C Manufacturing and CEO of Equivu Capital, a private investment firm that acquired C&C Manufacturing in 2021. “David’s depth of manufacturing expertise, leadership experience and strong track record of success makes him the ideal executive to lead C&C Manufacturing in this next phase of growth. We are extremely happy to have him join us in building the future of C&C.”

Most recently, Bradford served as Operations Manager for Amazon’s Bondurant, Iowa fulfillment center, and helped open this first center for Amazon in Iowa. Before that, he worked at John Deere for more than 22 years in a range of roles, including as Director of Global Tractor and Loader Fulfillment (Moline, Ill.).

Prior to that, he was General Manager for John Deere Ottumwa Works, leading manufacturing for six product families of baling and mowing. During that time, Bradford served on the boards of the United Way, the Ottumwa Legacy Foundation and the local economic group, driving the “partners in progress” initiative.

In his long career at John Deere, he was also Factory Manager, John Deere Seeding Works (Valley City, ND), where he worked with the North Dakota Economic Develop Group on a $21 million factory expansion. He served in various other roles at John Deere, including Business Unit Manager Crawler Operations (Dubuque, IA) and Engineer in the Technical Center in Moline, Ill.

“I am thrilled to join C&C Manufacturing as president and lead it at this high-growth time, leveraging the backing of Sal Calvino, Gaylon Cowan and Jeff Cowan,” said David Bradford, president and COO of C&C Manufacturing. “My many years in the local Ottumwa community make it especially gratifying to join this amazing company and spearhead its manufacturing operations.”

About C&C Manufacturing

C&C Manufacturing, based in Ottumwa, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of the Aljon brands of landfill compactors, car crushers and metal bailing equipment as well as Vammas airport snow removal equipment, with service and support worldwide for all product lines. C&C Manufacturing also serves as the sole U.S. distributor of Bonfiglioli “Squalo” portable guillotine shears, for cutting sheet metal, Drake metal shredders.

About Equivu Capital

Founded in 2020, Equivu brings a source of equity and bank financing to businesses to help them grow, or helps owners get the liquidity out of their companies. In addition to investing in businesses, Equivu brings a proven management solution to help it prepare for the challenges that come with growth and takes pride in “working on the business” with company managers.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson

LCH Communications for C&C Manufacturing

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com