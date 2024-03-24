Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer said he’d be “amazed” if a fellow justice leaked the court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, which effectively ended the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion.
“Do you have a sense of what the motive of the leaker was?” NBC’s Kristen Welker asked Breyer in an interview aired Sunday on “Meet the Press.”
Breyer shied away from answering directly, saying
