A former prosecutor in eastern Kentucky accused of doing favors for criminal defendants in return for methamphetamine and sexual favors pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge.

Scott Blair, 51, pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Blair resigned as commonwealth’s attorney for Perry County after his arrest last month. The federal charge accused him

