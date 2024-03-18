Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says he will not run for president as a No Labels third-party candidate in 2024.
Duncan made the announcement on Monday after more than a week of rumors that he would launch a campaign challenging both President Biden and former President Trump.
“After careful deliberation, I have withdrawn my name from consideration for the No Labels presidential ticket,” Duncan said Monday. “It was an honor to be approached, and I am grate
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)