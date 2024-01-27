Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace’s former chief of staff has launched a primary challenge against the lawmaker following his departure from her office last month.
In a bid to replace Mace as the representative for the Palmetto State’s First Congressional District, Dan Hanlon filed his statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Friday.
Hanlon joined Mace’s office in 2021 after serving in the Trump administration’s Office of Management and
