FIRST ON FOX: A former Navy SEAL running for Senate suggested Democrats are meddling in his race “to distract Montana voters from Jon Tester’s record.”
There are only a handful of Senate races in 2024 that will decide which party claims control of the chamber in 2024 – and all eyes are on Montana.
With the majority on the line, Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC launched The Last Best Place PAC, a shadowy group that
