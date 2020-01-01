Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league ‘a truly global brand’

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw the explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his tenure, has died at the age of 77, the league said on Wednesday.
