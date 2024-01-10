FIRST ON FOX: The former sheriff of New Mexico’s most populous county has announced his decision to switch political parties and compete for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Describing himself as a “man of strong convictions and values,” Manuel Gonzales, who served as the sheriff of Bernalillo County for roughly 13 years, told Fox News Digital his decision to enter the Senate race came as a result of the Democratic Party moving too “far left” on

[Read Full story at source]