Former New York Governor David A. Paterson and Financial Advisor Mary Sliwa Are Married at Black Tie Event at the Water Club in Manhattan

Governor David Paterson Marriage Former NY Governor David A. Paterson Married Financial Advisor Mary Sliwa on August 10th at The Water Club in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Gregory Partanio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Former New York Governor David Paterson married businesswoman Mary Sliwa on Saturday, August 10th at the elegant Water Club in Manhattan.

Mr. David Dinkins, the former Mayor of the City of New York, officiated at the ceremony where the couple’s sons, Anthony Sliwa and Alex Paterson served as “Best Men.” The bride, who will take Mary Alexander Paterson as her married name, wore an Oscar De La Renta silk tulle tea length dress. The groom donned a navy blue Lanvin tuxedo.

Governor Paterson proposed to Mary back in May at a party celebrating his 65th Birthday at the New York Athletic Club, given by their friends, entrepreneurs John and Margo Catsimatidis.

Among the guests were former House Ways and Means Chairman Charles Rangel; Forbes Top Ten Wealth Advisor Ed Moldaver; Florida gubernatorial candidate Jeff Greene, and MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton. Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Rabbi Joseph Potasnik sent salutations.

Governor Paterson was a name partner of the Moldaver Paterson and Lee Group, a top wealth advisory team at Stifel Nicholas in New York City at which his new wife remains a partner. The former Governor recently took a new position as Senior Vice President and Special Advisor to the President at the Las Vegas Sands Corporation. He continues his business activities in the media sector under his DAP Strategies LLC shingle.

Press Contact:

Maggie Begley/MBC

310.390.0101; Cell 310.749.3055

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7e83ca2-f709-4a3c-8f28-3d09d0e059e6