A former North Dakota lawmaker is running for the state’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republican Rick Becker, a plastic surgeon in Bismarck, announced his campaign on Monday. He received over 18% of the statewide vote in his unsuccessful U.S. Senate bid in 2022, when he ran as an independent against Republican Sen. John Hoeven, who won, and Democrat Katrina Christiansen, who is running for Senate again this year.

Republican U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, an

[Read Full story at source]