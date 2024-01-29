A potato farmer and former state senator has announced his campaign for North Dakota’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, after initially eyeing a run for governor.

Tom Campbell, of Grafton, is the second Republican in the House race. He served in the North Dakota Senate from 2012 to 2018. Campbell previously ran for the at-large seat in 2018 after switching from the state’s U.S. Senate race, but he withdrew before the crowded GOP primary election that year.

