A Manhattan jury in the civil corruption case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against the National Rifle Association and its former CEO found the organization liable for financial mismanagement.

The jury determined that Wayne LaPierre’s violation of his duties cost the NRA $5,400,000.

The decision came at the end of five days of deliberations.

James brought forth the lawsuit in 2020, and named the NRA, former CEO Wayne LaPierre, former CFO Wilson ̶

[Read Full story at source]