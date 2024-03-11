Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, slammed the federal government for the influx of illegal migrants in the state, calling it “the worst government blunder I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Cuomo – who resigned in 2021 after several women accused him of sexual harassment – made an appearance at the Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in South Bronx on Saturday to talk to residents about crime, homelessness and the migrant crisis.

“Look at New Yor

[Read Full story at source]