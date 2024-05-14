A former Obama campaign worker was killed last week in a car crash in Southern California along with her wife, according to friends and colleagues.

Peggy Moore, 60, and Hope Wood, 48, died Friday night when the Jeep pickup truck they were in collided with a Chrysler sedan on State Route 76 in Fallbrook, 55 miles north of San Diego. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said the Jeep was traveling westbound when it collided with a sedan traveling in the opposite directio

[Read Full story at source]