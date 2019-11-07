Former Obama officials rally behind Biden as he trails top rivals in money race

In a flex of establishment muscle, a slew of former Obama administration officials came out on Wednesday to support Joe Biden’s Democratic U.S. presidential bid at a time when he is fighting to maintain his front-runner status.
