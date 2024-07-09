Former Oklahoma Sen. James Inhofe has died Tuesday at the age of 89, Fox News has confirmed.

Inhofe, a Republican, was the state’s longest serving senator from 1994 to 2023 and passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his wife Kay, his children and other family members, a former senior aide tells Fox News.

Inhofe, the aide said, had come down with a sudden and unexpected illness around the Fourth of July holiday.

Further details were not immediately available.

