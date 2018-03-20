Former Playboy model sues to break silence on alleged Trump affair

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A former Playboy model who said she had an affair with President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in California on Tuesday aiming to release her from a legal agreement that requires her not to speak about the matter.
