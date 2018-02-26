Former Pussycat Dolls Lead Singer Nicole Scherzinger Joins the Domopalooza 2018 Entertainment Lineup

Breaking News
SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Domo® announced that accomplished singer, dancer and television personality Nicole Scherzinger will perform at the Domopalooza® After Hours. The talented Grammy-nominated Scherzinger has scored #1 singles on both sides of the Atlantic, selling 16 million records as a solo artist and 54 million albums as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls. The US and UK X Factor judge is an Ambassador for UNICEF and the Special Olympics.

Scherzinger joins an exciting After Hours lineup, which includes GRAMMY®winning global music superstar Pitbull. Domo also recently announced several inspiring keynotes speakers including former NBA coach, mentor and author Phil Jackson and Roc Nation’s co-founder and CEO Jay Brown. More mainstage speakers and entertainment will be announced soon.

In its fourth year, Domopalooza is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo’s fast-growing community of users from some of the world’s most progressive organizations and most recognizable brands.

Domopalooza will be held March 13 – 16, 2018, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. From keynote presentations to dozens of breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and fellow customers. They’ll gain new insights on how to leverage Domo, and learn how all employees – from the CEO to front line workers – can use Domo to connect to the right data and people, and inspire a more engaged and successful organization.

For registration and to stay up-to-date on the program, visit Domopalooza’s event page.

About Domo
Domo’s mission is to help all employees – from the CEO to the front-line worker – optimize business performance by connecting them in real time to the right data and people they need to improve business results. The company works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

Domo and Domopalooza are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

