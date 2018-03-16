Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources

(Reuters) – Former Qualcomm Inc Chairman Paul Jacobs has informed its board of directors that he will seek to partner with investment firms to make an offer for the U.S. semiconductor company, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
