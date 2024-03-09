A former spokeswoman for disgraced ex-congressman George Santos gave a blunt assessment of his surprise comeback campaign in a different district.

Naysa Woomer, who served as Santos’ communications director for six months before he was expelled from Congress, said the celebrity and media attention Santos received while in office went straight to his head.

Asked if there is something wrong with Santos, Woomer told CNN’s Jake Tapper, “I want to say, yes, a little

[Read Full story at source]